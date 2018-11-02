Rob Parker Unleashes On Tom Brady, Claims QB ‘Never Throws A Game-Winning Touchdown’

Rob Parker resumed his crusade against Tom Brady on Friday morning.

The FOX Sports commentator has dropped a number of outlandish takes regarding the New England Patriots quarterback throughout his time on FS1, including labeling the five-time Super Bowl champions as one of the “luckiest” players in NFL history.

Well, he was back at it again on “Undisputed” when he and Shannon Sharpe tag-teamed Skip Bayless by asserting that Brady owes a majority of his success to Bill Belichick, Adam Vinatieri and Malcolm Butler.

"Have you watched the Tom Brady highlight video? Adam Vinatieri has 30 minutes in it because it's always a field goal — that's the only way he can do it. He never throws a game-winning touchdown."@RobParkerFS1 to @RealSkipBayless and @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/ksFsNxcxyG — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 2, 2018

Woof.

Excuse us for taking the side of Bayless, who normally is an unhinged take artist, but Parker doesn’t really have a leg to stand on. In both of Brady’s Super Bowl losses, he has given the Patriots a lead in the final minutes that the defense was unable to hold. He tore apart the Seattle Seahawks’ legendary secondary in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIX, going 13-for-15 for 124 yards and two touchdowns to give the Patriots a late lead. New England’s defense almost let Brady down for the third time, but Butler’s clutch interception made sure Brady’s heroics didn’t go for naught.

The 41-year-old Brady arguably is the greatest quarterback of all time, and nothing from Parker’s addled brain will change that.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images