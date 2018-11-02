Rob Parker Unleashes On Tom Brady, Claims QB ‘Never Throws A Game-Winning Touchdown’

Rob Parker resumed his crusade against Tom Brady on Friday morning.
The FOX Sports commentator has dropped a number of outlandish takes regarding the New England Patriots quarterback throughout his time on FS1, including labeling the five-time Super Bowl champions as one of the “luckiest” players in NFL history.
Well, he was back at it again on “Undisputed” when he and Shannon Sharpe tag-teamed Skip Bayless by asserting that Brady owes a majority of his success to Bill Belichick, Adam Vinatieri and Malcolm Butler.
Woof.
Excuse us for taking the side of Bayless, who normally is an unhinged take artist, but Parker doesn’t really have a leg to stand on. In both of Brady’s Super Bowl losses, he has given the Patriots a lead in the final minutes that the defense was unable to hold. He tore apart the Seattle Seahawks’ legendary secondary in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIX, going 13-for-15 for 124 yards and two touchdowns to give the Patriots a late lead. New England’s defense almost let Brady down for the third time, but Butler’s clutch interception made sure Brady’s heroics didn’t go for naught.
The 41-year-old Brady arguably is the greatest quarterback of all time, and nothing from Parker’s addled brain will change that.
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images
