Robert Kraft Had Notable Response To Colin Kaepernick-Patriots Rumor Question

Sometimes, not saying anything can reveal a lot.

We’re not quite ready to go out on that limb in this case, but Patriots owner Robert Kraft did have a rather interesting response — or non-response — when asked about a rumor linking New England to free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The New York Times’ Devin Gordon wrote a piece that published Friday about former NFL offensive lineman Eric Winston, who still serves as president of the NFL Players Association. It touches on several subjects facing the league — including Kaepernick’s continued unemployment after kneeling during the national anthem to protest race-based police brutality — and features a few nuggets regarding Kraft, with whom Winston has developed a strong relationship.

Gordon asked Kraft during an interview about a rumor from September stating New England had interest in signing Kaepernick. Here’s what Gordon wrote about the exchange:

One unconfirmed media report in mid-September claimed that his team had engaged in discussions with Mr. Kaepernick, ultimately fruitless, to back up quarterback Tom Brady. In the interview, Mr. Kraft called the report a “rumor” that had originated with a lawyer in Kaepernick’s camp, but when asked if that meant the report was untrue, he paused for three seconds. “I’m done talking about it,” he said finally. (Mr. Kaepernick and his lawyer, Mark Geragos, did not respond to requests for comment.)

Obviously, this doesn’t mean much. It’s not like Kraft came out and confirmed the Patriots had interest in Kaepernick, who hasn’t played since the 2016 season. But it’s notable Kraft didn’t deny the report, either, if only because he had a golden opportunity to nip the speculation in the bud.

In fact, Kraft is ready to see Kaepernick back on the gridiron, which only will fuel further speculation about whether New England at least considered signing the influential signal-caller.

“Let me say this: I would very much like to see him in the league,” Kraft told Gordon.

