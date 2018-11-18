Sights And Sounds From Sunday’s Fenway Hurling Classic At Fenway Park

BOSTON — Ireland’s ancient sport of hurling invaded Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon for three matchups that ultimately saw Limerick claim the Players Championship Cup.

After defending champion Clare was knocked out by Cork in the first semifinal, Limerick defeated Wexford in the second semifinal to move on to the final matchup. Limerick came out strong in the final game, building a lead Cork could not chip away at. In the end, Limerick was crowned the winner in front of a crowd of over 12,000.

Here are some of the best sights and sounds from the afternoon:

Daniel Kearney opens the scoring in the Super 11s with a brilliant long range goal pic.twitter.com/ao9kISchAB — The GAA (@officialgaa) November 18, 2018

Tony Kelly with a stunning Goal for @GaaClare in the Super 11s Semi-Final pic.twitter.com/fY3y5P7Wwf — The GAA (@officialgaa) November 18, 2018

Diarmaid Byrnes with a phenomenal 5 point goal for @LimerickCLG in @fenwaypark to win the Super 11s Semi-Final pic.twitter.com/euVTjRNKgU — The GAA (@officialgaa) November 18, 2018