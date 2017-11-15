Watch Three Live Hurling Matches At Fenway Park Sunday On NESN.com

What better place than Major League Baseball’s oldest ballpark to host one of the world’s oldest sports?

Fenway Park will host a hurling tripleheader Sunday afternoon in the Fenway Hurling Classic presented by AIG, and NESN has all the coverage.

In addition to airing on NESN and NESNgo, NESN.com will host an online stream sponsored by Aer Lingus of all three matches.

Full schedule

Dublin vs. Galway, 12:30 p.m. ET

Clare vs. Tipperary, 1:45 p.m.

Championship, 3 p.m.

Watch the live stream, brought to you by Aer Lingus, below.