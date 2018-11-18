Jackie Bradley Jr. Receives Massive Ovation At South Carolina Football Game

The party never stops when you’re a World Series champion.

After winning the 2018 Fall Classic, the Boston Red Sox have been honored numerous times both as a team and individually, and it was Jackie Bradley Jr.’s turn to take a bow Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Red Sox center fielder was in Columbia, S.C., to watch his alma mater, the South Carolina Gamecocks, take on the Chattanooga Mocks and he got a rousing ovation from the Gamecock faithful.

Bradley, of course, starred for South Carolina’s baseball team from 2009-2011. He was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2010 College World Series, going 10-for-29 to lead the Gamecocks to the CWS title.

The 2018 Gold Glove winner wasn’t the only Boston athlete at Williams-Brice taking in Senior Night, as New England Patriots cornerback and former Gamecock Stephon Gilmore also was on the sideline.

South Carolina thumped Chattanooga 49-9 to move to 6-4 on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images