Hurling

Fenway Hurling Classic: Updates, Highlights From Three Matches At Fenway Park

by on Sun, Nov 18, 2018 at 12:06PM

BOSTON — Fenway Park is home to the Boston Red Sox, but in the last 48 hours it has been home to ‘The Game’ against Harvard and Yale and now the Irish sport of hurling will take the field Sunday afternoon.

Defending champion Clare will take the field first at 12:45 p.m. ET against Cork. The winner of that matchup will face the winner of the 1:50 p.m. ET game between 2018 All-Ireland champion Limerick and Wexford.

Follow the live blog below for updates and highlights from each matchup.

Lauren Campbell Sun, Nov 18, 201812:07pm

Cork is warming up before taking on the defending champion Clare.

