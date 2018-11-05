Steve Pearce Hopeful ‘Something Good Happens’ With Red Sox In Offseason

If we told you back in March that Steve Pearce would be an integral part to the Boston Red Sox and end up winning World Series MVP, you’d probably think we’re crazy.

That’s exactly what happened, though, when the team traded for the 35-year-old in June. Boston doesn’t have a lot to fix with its lineup, with much of the starting nine expected to come back for the 2019 season. Pearce can hit the open market, but signing with the Red Sox certainly makes a lot of sense for the first baseman.

And after the season compiled while with the team, even Pearce thinks he has a better chance at donning the Boston uniform than when he first was acquired by the club.

“Yeah,” Pearce told WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford when asked if he felt his chances were higher at rejoining the Red Sox. “I fit in with these guys. I hope to come back and defend a title with these guys next year. That’s the goal.

“I’m going to sit back and take it all in,” he added. “And hopefully something good happens with the Red Sox where I get to come back here next year.”

A lot can happen between now and Opening Day, but Red Sox fans should feel fairly confident that Pearce will be back in a Red Sox uniform as the team prepares to defend their World Series championship.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images