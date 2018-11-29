This Bruins Player Has ‘Leveled Up’ This Season, According To ESPN

Nothing could have prepared the Boston Bruins for the first quarter of this season.

After a preseason trip to China, the B’s now have been ravaged by injuries, forcing players into a variety of roles they previously hadn’t filled in their careers.

But who has stepped up their game the most so far this season?

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski tackled that very question for every team in his power rankings this week. After placing the Bruins 12th in his rankings, he tabbed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk as the Bruin who has “leveled up” most.

“The young blueliner has performed admirably in the wake of the team’s horrific stretch of injuries to its defense,” Wyshynski wrote. “Grzelcyk’s ice time has jumped by four minutes per game, and he remains on the plus side of shot attempts and goal differential.”

It’s tough to argue the selection.

Grzelcyk’s ice time has jumped due to his increased role on the blue line, and he’s spent some time on the first pairing periodically this season while also quarterbacking the power play when Torey Krug was out. He’s slashing 1-7-8 through 22 games, meaning he’ll likely catch the 3-12-15 marker he hit in 61 contests his rookie season.

And with five defenseman currently sidelined for Boston, Grzelcyk will need to continue shouldering a pretty big load for his team.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images