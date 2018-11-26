Trade Kyrie Irving? Jalen Rose Explains Why Celtics Should Consider Blockbuster

It’s no longer a “slow start.” The Boston Celtics are just not a good basketball team at the moment.

The Celtics enter Monday’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 10-10 record, including disappointing losses to the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks and most recently, Dallas Mavericks.

There still are more than enough reasons to be confident in the Celtics, not just for this season, but in years to come. In hopes of ensuring future success, however, Jalen Rose believes Boston should consider trading arguably its best player: Kyrie Irving.

It’s important to note that Rose’s hypothetical trade isn’t a slight at Irving, rather a backhanded compliment. The C’s could receive quite the haul in return for the star point guard, who already has verbally committed to re-signing with Boston this summer. But depending on how this season plays out, including the development of the Celtics’ younger players, you can’t totally rule out the franchise taking Irving out of its long-term plans.

This line of thinking, of course, only is being brought to the surface due to Boston’s struggles. If the C’s start to turn things around and begin to live up to expectations, the idea of moving on from Irving likely will be put to rest.

