Twitter Roasts Jason Witten’s Analysis Of Texans’ ‘Pro Style Offense’

Jason Witten hasn’t had the best rookie season in the “Monday Night Football” booth.

The former Dallas Cowboys tight end has sent Twitter into a frenzy over the first 11 weeks of the NFL season and Monday was no different. During the Houston Texans’ Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Witten referred to the Texans offense as “pro style.”

And, well, the Twitter world did its thing.

Just heard @JasonWitten call the @HoustonTexans offense a "pro style" offense on @NFL_MNF Genius commentary! Who knew! This whole time I thought I was watching Division 3. Thanks for the insight Jason. — Mike McWain (@ducker24) November 27, 2018

“This is a pro style offense”- Jason Witten….how is this guy on tv — Steve (@yeo_steve) November 27, 2018

They are running a “Pro Style Offense” – Jason Whitten, pro football analyst — Jonathan Martin (@JMart1138) November 27, 2018

@JasonWitten speaking about the Houston Texans offense: "This is a pro style offense". Last I knew, the @HoustonTexans were a pro team. — Brad Thede (@BradThede) November 27, 2018

Did I just hear Jason Whitten say the Texans play a pro style offense……all along I thought the NFL was professional players….hes just awful — Dee Kieft (@DKieft) November 27, 2018

BREAKING: the Texans are running a pro-style offense per @JasonWitten #MNF — Jason W M (@JasonWellsM) November 27, 2018

Jason Witten: “The Texans run a pro style offense.” Me: “That would make sense in the NFL, a professional football league.”#MNF — Brian Gulish (@BrianGulish) November 27, 2018

Hopefully, Witten stays off Twitter for the next few days.

Thumbnail photo via Erich Schlegel/USA TODAY Sports Images