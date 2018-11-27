Twitter Roasts Jason Witten’s Analysis Of Texans’ ‘Pro Style Offense’

Jason Witten hasn’t had the best rookie season in the “Monday Night Football” booth.
The former Dallas Cowboys tight end has sent Twitter into a frenzy over the first 11 weeks of the NFL season and Monday was no different. During the Houston Texans’ Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Witten referred to the Texans offense as “pro style.”
And, well, the Twitter world did its thing.
Hopefully, Witten stays off Twitter for the next few days.
Thumbnail photo via Erich Schlegel/USA TODAY Sports Images
