Watch Donovan Mitchell Share Great Moment With Young Fan Before Celtics-Jazz

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is both an up-and-coming star, and a very good guy.

While warming up prior to Saturday night’s contest between the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics, Mitchell spotted a boy in the TD Garden crowd decked out in green and white C’s gear with Mitchell’s high school jersey on top. The 2018 NBA Slam Dunk champion paused his workout and introduced himself to the youngster before bringing him on the court to help finish his workout.

The boy was ecstatic as he got to rebound for Mitchell and even got his jersey signed before going back to his seat. This has turned into a night the young fan certainly never will forget.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images