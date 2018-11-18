Steve Pearce Gets Red Sox Fans Fired Up With ‘The Terminator’-Inspired Tweet

Fear not, Boston Red Sox fans. Steve Pearce isn’t going anywhere.

The Red Sox announced Friday that Pearce signed a one-year deal with the club to bring the 2018 World Series MVP back to Boston for the 2019 Major League Baseball season.

Pearce had some fun with Red Sox Nation via Twitter on Saturday in wake of his free-agent decision, putting his own spin on Neil Diamond’s iconic “Sweet Caroline.” But the veteran first baseman wasn’t done there, as he later channeled his inner Arnold Schwarzenegger to get Boston fans even more juiced up.

Nailed it.

With Pearce locked in to return, Red Sox fans now eagerly await the free-agent decisions of Nathan Eovaldi, Joe Kelly and Craig Kimbrel.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports