Watch Oregon State Botch One Of Dumbest Trick Plays In Football History

by on Sat, Nov 24, 2018 at 12:55PM

That’s it, Oregon State: Your trick-play license has been revoked.

In a game in which the Beavers fell 55-15 at home to in-state rival Oregon, the ugliest thing might not have been the final score. No, that honor likely goes to a botched trick play, which took place midway through the third quarter.

Check out this monstrosity:

Shame! Shame!

We get it: You’re facing a superior team, and your offense is struggling to move the ball. But is that really the best you could have come up with?

In any case, Oregon State now is a brutal 2-10 on the season. We have to assume this “play” will go down as the chief lowlight in a miserable campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images

