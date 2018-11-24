Watch Oregon State Botch One Of Dumbest Trick Plays In Football History

That’s it, Oregon State: Your trick-play license has been revoked.
In a game in which the Beavers fell 55-15 at home to in-state rival Oregon, the ugliest thing might not have been the final score. No, that honor likely goes to a botched trick play, which took place midway through the third quarter.
Check out this monstrosity:
Shame! Shame!
We get it: You’re facing a superior team, and your offense is struggling to move the ball. But is that really the best you could have come up with?
In any case, Oregon State now is a brutal 2-10 on the season. We have to assume this “play” will go down as the chief lowlight in a miserable campaign.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images
