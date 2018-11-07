Dave Dombrowski Expects Craig Kimbrel To Reject Red Sox’s Qualifying Offer

The Boston Red Sox certainly will have a busy offseason.

The team, fresh off a World Series victory and championship tour that featured stops at TD Garden, Gillette Stadium and even Puerto Rico, has a plethora of players (Nathan Eovaldi, Joe Kelly, Steve Pearce, Drew Pomeranz, Ian Kinsler and Craig Kimbrel) who are free agents.

Boston already has extended a qualifying offer to Kimbrel for one year, $17.9 million.

There’s been no official decision from the closer if he will accept the offer. But with his agent pushing that he’s the best closer in the history of baseball, and now has a World Series title on his résumé, the hard-throwing righty may be after a longer, more lucrative contract.

And president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Tuesday at Major League Baseball’s GM meetings that although he and the other free agents have made it known they’d like to remain with the Red Sox, he expects Kimbrel to test the free-agent market.

“He may be calling around seeing what else is out there,” Dombrowski said, via MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “You don’t want to be caught by surprise when you’re out there pursuing something real strong. “I think they all will stay in contact with us,” he added. “I think most of them will do that, but if somebody says here’s an offer that blows you away and you sign it right now or not, they’ll probably sign it.” Despite his ERA being 4.15 in the World Series, Kimbrel still made 42 regular-season saves, posting a 2.74 ERA with 96 strikeouts.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images