Why Paul Pierce Is Confident Celtics Will Reach NBA Finals This Season

The Boston Celtics have struggled out of the gate, but Paul Pierce isn’t worried.

The Celtics dropped their second straight loss Monday to move their season record to 6-4, well off the expectations most had for Boston heading into the 2018-19 NBA campaign.

During Tuesday’s edition of “First Take” on ESPN, Pierce advised the basketball world to pump the brakes on any worry and concern surrounding the C’s. The Truth believes it’s only a matter of time before Boston straightens things out, and he’s confident his former team will get over the hurdle that’s hampered the Celtics the past two seasons.

Despite their slow start, @paulpierce34 believes the Celtics will live up to the hype. pic.twitter.com/53M1Zs6AZY — First Take (@FirstTake) November 6, 2018

Pierce’s logic is sound: with a roster littered with high-end talent from top to bottom, it’s going to take some time to get into a rhythm and discover what works best. But with Brad Stevens at the helm, one has to expect Boston will figure it out sooner rather than later.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports