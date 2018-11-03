Watch Warriors Bully T-Wolves In Wild, Globetrotter-Esque Sequence

This just in: The Golden State Warriors are really, really good.

The Warriors made easy work of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, leaving Oracle arena with a 116-99 victory. It’s a sequence in the first quarter, though, that has the basketball world buzzing.

In a series that looked like something out of a Harlem Globetrotters game, the Warriors punctuated a dizzying, eight-pass sequence with an easy alley-oop.

Check this out:

ICYMI: The Warriors are just as good at sharing the ball as they are scoring 😳 pic.twitter.com/vA8CN6DSQV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 3, 2018

Pure emasculation.

NBA fans hoping that Golden State would become complacent and take a step back this season have been sorely disappointed. The Warriors are out to a 9-1 start and once again look like the most dominant force in the NBA.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images