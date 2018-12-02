49ers Vs. Seahawks Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online

The San Francisco 49ers (2-9) will travel and face the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) at CenturyLink Field on Sunday.

The Seahawks are one of the hottest teams in the league at the moment and couldn’t have put it all together at a better time as they attempt to grab one of the NFC Wild Card spots.

This game is significant because it is cornerback Richard Sherman’s first game back in Seattle after spending his first seven seasons with the Seahawks.

Here’s how and when to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 2, at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images