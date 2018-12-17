Breaking: Study Finds America Hates Patriots More Than Any Other NFL Team

In today’s world, it’s tough to encounter anything that genuinely surprises you.

Every once in a while, however, something comes along that really knocks your socks off.

Such is the case with a new “NFL Hate Map,” which shows the most hated team in every state, per geotagged Twitter data tracked by sports analytics site zcodesystems.com. After running a query in each state for phrases like “I hate (insert team” and other negative outbursts from the last 30 days, the folks at zcodesystems.com discovered that — drum roll, please — America hates the New England Patriots.

We know, we were shocked too. Hopefully you were sitting down, or something.

Anyways, here’s most shocking graphic in sports history:

Good to see the Los Angeles Rams finally getting some hate. They really are detestable bunch — what with their sick running back, refreshing head coach, high-flying offense and whatnot.

Still, consider us blown away that a study — which presumably took time, effort and resources — discovered that the Patriots are the most hated team in the NFL. We really thought this was going in a different direction.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images