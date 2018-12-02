Broncos Vs. Bengals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online

A once promising season for the Cincinnati Bengals quickly has turned into a season of sadness and despair.

The Bengals (5-6) started the season off 4-1 before falling off a cliff and going 1-5 over the last six weeks including a season-high three-game losing streak entering Week 13. The Denver Broncos (5-6) have not had the season they were expecting, but may have figured it out recently as they enter Sunday’s matchup on a two-game winning streak after defeating the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

This game may not catch your eye initially, but could have major fantasy football implications before playoffs as players such as Emmanuel Sanders and Joe Mixon are due for a high volume of touches.

Here’s how and when to watch Broncos vs. Bengals:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images