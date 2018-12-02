Bills Vs. Dolphins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online

Believe it or not, the Buffalo Bills could win three straight games with a victory Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills are riding a season-high two-game winning streak after defeating the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Dolphins have not been so lucky lately as they have sputtered out of control and enter Sunday’s AFC East matchup on a two-game skid.

The Dolphins only are one game out of the second Wild Card slot in the AFC and a loss here would be catastrophic.

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images