Bruins’ David Pastrnak (Finally) Gets Added To NHL All-Star Ballot

David Pastrnak’s snub from the NHL All-Star ballot shocked Bruins fans after the right winger’s name wasn’t included with four of his other teammates. But Boston now can breathe easy as the 22-year-old has made his way onto the list.

The NHL opened voting for the 2018-19 All-Star game Saturday and included Tuukka Rask, Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. While the four certainly deserved the nod, Pastrnak was a glaring name left off and had many scratching their heads, especially considering Bergeron and Chara are sidelined with injuries. Plus, Pastrnak is tied for third in goals (19) and continues to be a pest to opponents each game.

On Monday, the NHL tweeted a reminder from their official account to fans to vote for their favorite players, and the featured picture caught the attention of Bruins’ fans.

Can't get enough 🍝? Show your love for @pastrnak96 and use #NHLAllStar Fan Vote to send him to San Jose! VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/IwTEcEhlBp pic.twitter.com/gwbBIkZPas — NHL (@NHL) December 3, 2018

Voting for the All-Star Game concludes Dec. 23. So now it’s just a matter of time to see if Pastrnak will represent Boston in San Jose on Jan. 26.

