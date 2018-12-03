Redskins Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

The Redskins are trying their darnedest to stay in the playoff hunt.

Washington has lost two straight games, but the ‘Skins will try to avoid extending the streak to three when they face a division foe in the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in the Week 13 installment of “Monday Night Football.”

After a good start to the season, the Redskins have been impacted by the loss of Alex Smith and now sit at 6-5, trailing the 7-5 Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East’s top spot. A loss Monday would drop them behind the currently 5-6 Eagles, as Philly would be ahead by virtue of a tiebreaker.

In other words, the NFC East very much is up for grabs, and this week’s Monday Night Football tilt will have a pretty big impact on the division landscape.

Here’s how to watch Redskins vs. Eagles online:

When: Monday, Dec. 3, at 8:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images