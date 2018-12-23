Bruins Troll Brad Marchand After Patrice Bergeron’s Return From Injury

The Boston Bruins received an early Christmas present Saturday afternoon.

After missing 16 games with a rib/sternoclavicular injury, Patrice Bergeron returned to the lineup for Boston’s matinee tilt with the Nashville Predators. The veteran center picked up right where he left off, scoring two goals and dishing out two assists in the Bruins’ 5-2 victory at TD Garden.

Bergeron’s second goal of the game was a significant one: the 300th of his already impressive career. The tally earned Bergeron a big hug from Brad Marchand, who was playfully ribbed by the Bruins’ official Twitter account after the game.

To be fair, who can blame Marchand for being next-level excited about Bergeron being back on the ice?

With that in mind, we’ll have to wait and see what Marchand has in store for Zdeno Chara when the Bruins captain returns to game action.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports