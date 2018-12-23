Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Tweets ‘Of Course I’m Playing Sunday’ Vs. Saints

There’s plenty of NFL players who don’t care about your fantasy football team.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, however, is not one of them.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has been solid this season, leading his team with 95 catches for 1,274 yards, good for sixth in the NFL. Smith-Schuster also has six touchdowns.

The second-year wideout didn’t practice Friday and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints with a groin injury.

This may have caused some panic amongst fantasy football players who have the wide receiver on their teams considering Week 16 of the NFL season typically is the last game of the fantasy season. People who are fighting to win their league’s top prize need to tote out their best lineup, and having Smith-Schuster be questionable could be the difference between a win and a loss.

But the 22-year-old put fears to rest Saturday when he tweeted that he indeed would be active for Sunday’s game.

“A lot on the line this week. The whole season comes down to this,” Smith-Schuster tweeted. “Yes, I’m talking about the fantasy football championship round. Of course I’m playing Sunday!!! Theres no way I can let down the real ones who believed in me by drafting me!! Let’s get it!! “ Smith-Schuster has been a reliable source for fantasy points all season, and he’ll look to do the same when it matters most.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images