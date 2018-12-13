Chargers vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’ Game Online

The kickoff to Week 15 certainly won’t lack in intrigue.

Two AFC powerhouses will meet at Arrowhead Stadium for “Thursday Night Football,” with the Los Angeles Chargers set to duke it out with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs comfortably have controlled the division this season, but the Chargers have since clawed back, and a win tonight for LA will result in both teams sitting at 11-3 with two games to play.

This promises to be a fun one.

Here’s how and when to watch Chargers vs. Chiefs:

When: Thursday, Dec. 13, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports