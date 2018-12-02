Chargers Vs. Steelers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online

There’s is quite a bit riding on the Week 13 “Sunday Night Football” contest, as the Los Angeles Chargers will roll into the Steel City for a tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Entering the game, the Chargers own a slight edge over the Steelers in the conference standings, with LA posting an 8-3 record so far to Pitt’s 7-3-1. Regardless of who wins the AFC playoff picture will be impacted, with both sides looking to chase down the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots for the top two spots in the conference.

Here’s how and when to watch Chargers vs. Steelers:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 2, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images