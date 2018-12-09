Colts Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online

The Houston Texans don’t have the AFC South locked up just yet.

The Indianapolis Colts have come together well since their slow start, and now trail the Texans by three games in the standings. Indy’s route to the postseason most likely will be by way of a wild card spot, but they can still make the divisional race an interesting one. However, they’ll first have to stop a Houston squad on Sunday that’s won its last nine games.

Here’s how and when to watch Colts vs. Texans:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images