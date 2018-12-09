Panthers Vs. Browns Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online

After starting 6-2, the Carolina Panthers have dropped four straight games. Can they right the ship Sunday against the Cleveland Browns?

The playoffs are right around the corner, and the Panthers are on the outside looking in at the moment. Carolina currently sits as the 7th seed in the crowded NFC a half-game behind the Minnesota Vikings for the final playoff spot.

For the first time in a long time, the Browns aren’t ruled out of the playoffs this late in the season. If they are able to win their final four games, they have a chance to snag the second wild card slot.

Here’s how and when to watch Panthers-Browns:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via John Glaser/USA TODAY Sports Images