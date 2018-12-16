Packers Vs. Bears Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online

Not many folks thought the Chicago Bears would roll into their Week 15 tilt with the Packers as the NFC North leaders, but here we are.

Green Bay will pay a visit to Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon, with the Bears looking to secure their spot in the postseason. With a win, Chicago will clinch the North against the team may were expecting big things out of, but instead has underwhelmed wire to wire.

Here’s how and when to watch Packers vs. Bears:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | FOX Sports GO

