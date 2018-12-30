Falcons Vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

Who doesn’t love a good NFC South game between two teams going nowhere?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in matchup of two highly disappointing squads. But hey, if you’re in one of those weird fantasy leagues that has its championship on Week 17, then this game could be relevant.

Here’s how and when to watch Falcons vs. Bucs:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images