Patriots-Jets Inactives Reaction: Cordarrelle Patterson Out In Week 17

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will have to make do with just three full-time wide receivers in their regular-season finale against the New York Jets.

Cordarrelle Patterson is inactive with the knee injury he suffered in the Patriots’ Week 16 win over the Buffalo Bills. Patterson was limited in practice all week.

Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and special-teamer Matthew Slater are all that’s left at wide receiver for the Patriots.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of inactives:

WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee)

TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring)

DE Adrian Clayborn

DE Keionta Davis

OL James Ferentz

S Obi Melifonwu

CB Duke Dawson

Some notes:

— The Patriots will need a new kick returner with Patterson out. Rookie running back Sony Michel took over those duties after Patterson suffered his injury last week.

— Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen will handle tight end duties with Hollister out. The Patriots elected not to sign Stephen Anderson off their practice squad this week.

— Defensive end Derek Rivers is up after being a healthy scratch six straight weeks. Trey Flowers, Deatrich Wise, John Simon and Ufomba Kamalu also will play defensive end with Clayborn and Davis inactive. Clayborn has been a healthy scratch two straight weeks now. That’s a bad sign for the 2018 free-agent addition.

— Backup offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle will dress after missing Friday’s practice with an illness.

— Dawson hasn’t played a single game his rookie season after being a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He missed the first half of the season on injured reserve. He’s been a healthy scratch since being activated off of IR.

