Giants Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online

The New York Giants have been on an absolute tear lately.

New York (5-8) has won four of its last five games, including a 40-16 trouncing of the Washington Redskins Week 14. The Tennessee Titans (7-6) have won two-straight themselves.

Both the Titans and Giants, still have playoff aspirations, but will most likely have to win out if they want a chance.

Here’s how and when to watch Giants vs. Titans:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV