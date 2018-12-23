Julian Edelman Features ‘Rocky’ Footage In Epic Patriots-Bills Hype Video

Another week, another New England Patriots hype video.

The latest offering comes from Julian Edelman — a regular contributor.

Ahead of his team’s Week 16 clash with the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots receiver shared a hype video featuring clips from “Rocky IV” The results, as you might expect, are pretty great.

Take a look:

“It ain’t about how hard you hit; it’s about how hard you can get hit, and keep moving forward.” pic.twitter.com/V7eZ80E65w — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 23, 2018

Now, we’re not sure if the Bills are as fear-inducing as the Soviets or any member of their team as intimidating as Captain Ivan Drago, but whatever.

The Patriots can clinch their 10th consecutive AFC East title with a win Sunday at Gillette Stadium. They’ll have to do so without receiver Josh Gordon, as he is back on the commissioner’s exempt list after eluding “elaborate” Patriots security.

New England also will look to restore some positive vibes amid reports of a looming “mass exodus” in the offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images