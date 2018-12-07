Julian Edelman Laser Focused On Dolphins, Not Reunion With Danny Amendola

FOXBORO, Mass. — The bromance between New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola seems to have been put on hold this week.

Edelman was asked Friday if he’s looking forward to seeing his former teammate when the Patriots play the Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

“I’m looking forward to going and playing a division opponent,” Edelman said. “So, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

We’ll be on the lookout if there’s any pregame greeting between the two friends or if they’ll wait until postgame handshakes to reunite. Amendola left in free agency to the Dolphins this offseason. The two receivers were teammates from 2013 to 2017 and developed a close bond. Edelman bid farewell to Amendola on social media in March, though they continued to hang out in the offseason.

Edelman has a new partner in crime in the Patriots’ receiver room — Josh Gordon. Edelman feels he’s developed “good” chemistry on the field with Gordon in nine short weeks.

“He’s going out, he’s making plays,” Edelman said Friday. “I feel like obviously, we can go out and we can do a lot more and we can be better, but I think that’s part of the process of getting to know people, getting to know guys. As far as chemistry, I feel like we have pretty good chemistry.”

