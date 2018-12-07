Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving Gives His Shoes To Young Fan After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks

by on Fri, Dec 7, 2018 at 11:54AM

Kyrie Irving already is spreading holiday cheer.

The Boston Celtics guard gave his game-worn sneakers to a young Celtics fan Thursday night at TD Garden following following their 128-100 drubbing of the New York Knicks. The result left most in attendance in good spirits, but Irving thrilled this youngster, who was wearing his jersey and had No. 11 shaved into the side of his head, with his unique gift.

Irving scored a game-high 22 points against the Knicks but appeared to tweak his shoulder in the fourth quarter. He spent some of period on the bench with ice wrapped around his shoulder and later told reporters he’ll be alright.

 

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

