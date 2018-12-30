Lions Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a matchup of two NFC North teams playing out their respective strings.

The Packers, at 6-8-1, can’t make the playoffs and are set to finish one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. The 5-10 Lions, meanwhile, are their usual, irrelevant selves.

Could this be the final game in Detroit for head coach Matt Patricia? We’ll likely find out Monday.

Here’s how and when to watch Lions vs. Packers:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | FOX Sports Go

