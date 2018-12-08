Liverpool Vs. Bournemouth: Mohamed Salah Hat Trick Powers Reds To 4-0 Win

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Liverpool moved top of the Premier League with a comprehensive 4-0 victory at AFC Bournemouth.

The Egyptian struck in both halves of Saturday’s match at the Vitality Stadium to extend the Reds’ unbeaten start to the top-flight season to 16 games and take them above Manchester City – at least temporarily, with Pep Guardiola’s team meeting Chelsea later in the day.

An own goal by Bournemouth captain Steve Cook made it 3-0 to the visitors with 22 minutes remaining, before Salah’s audaciously cool solo effort rounded off the scoring in a consummate away performance by Jürgen Klopp’s side.

Thumbnail photo via Liverpool FC