Marcus Smart Cracks Joke About Marcus Morris Needing To Change Name

Given the number of high-profile names on the Boston Celtics’ roster, it’s often tough to remember who’s currently the longest-tenured member of the franchise.

That honor goes to Marcus Smart, who was drafted sixth overall by the Celtics in 2014. Smart unquestionably is one of the Celtics’ leaders, but the high-motored guard believes one of his teammates should change their name in order to further emphasize his stature within the club.

Marcus Smart said Marcus Morris Sr. needs to change his name to Jr. "You know, I'm the senior." Smart was discussing tenure on the Celtics. But it's funnier to just think he was stripping away the Sr. title simply to belittle a teammate. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 4, 2018

The “Sr.” on Morris’ jersey is a new addition, as the veteran forward welcomed his first child to the world in late-July. And despite his pleas, we have a feeling Smart will be fine of Morris continues to rock his new-look nameplate.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports