NFL Rumors: Le’Veon Bell ‘Has His Eyes’ On Signing With This AFC Team

There are few certainties in life, but we can all but assume that Le’Veon Bell will not be a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers next season.

The Pro Bowl running back elected to sit out the entire 2018 season in order to preserve his body and get a lucrative long-term contract this offseason. And there apparently is one team at the top of Bell’s wish list.

Many have assumed that Bell would sign a massive contract with the New York Jets this offseason, but SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reported Friday, citing sources, that the Indianapolis Colts actually are his preferred destination.

Per Vacchiano:

“He has his eyes on the Colts, no doubt about that,” the source said. “He sees Luck and that offense and all that cap room and they’re much closer than the Jets. He wants to go someplace he can win right away.”

The Colts have had a bounce-back year in 2018 under new head coach Frank Reich. With quarterback Andrew Luck finally healthy, Indianapolis finds itself at 8-6 and fighting for the final wild-card spot in the AFC. The Colts are projected to have $120 million in salary-cap room this offseason, and the addition of Bell would greatly improve an already dynamic offense. Indianapolis currently has Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines in the backfield, so Bell certainly would be an upgrade.

Of course, the Jets and likely a few other teams also will be vying for the electric back’s services this offseason. If the Colts indeed are able to ink the 27-year-old back, that could instantly vault them into the upper echelon of the AFC.

