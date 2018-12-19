Patriots Injury Report: Brandon King Lone Player Limited After Steelers Loss

The New England Patriots released another minuscule injury report Wednesday afternoon, indicating they still are very healthy heading into Sunday’s Week 16 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Special teamer Brandon King was the only player listed on the report. He was limited in practice with a knee injury.

The Patriots, who are looking to rebound from their first two-game December losing streak since 2002, have had perfect attendance at each of their last seven practices.

New England lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-10 on Sunday to fall to 9-5 on the season — their first five-plus-loss campaign since 2009.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images