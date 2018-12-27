Skip Bayless Believes Patriots’ Dynasty Is ’75 Percent Tom Brady’

It’s a question that’s been prevalent for years: Who’s more responsible for the New England Patriots’ amazing run of success, Tom Brady or Bill Belichick?

It’s also a question that’s difficult to answer, as both the quarterback and the head coach have been instrumental in the Patriots winning five Super Bowl titles, eight conference championships and 16 divisional crowns since the 2001 season — difficult unless you’re Skip Bayless, of course.

Bayless was adamant Thursday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that Brady is 75 percent responsible for the Patriots’ dynasty, with Belichick occupying the other 25 percent. The polarizing pundit, who’s long been one of Brady’s biggest supporters, also has no doubt the Patriots QB will play until he’s 45.

"I believe this is 75% Tom Brady and 25% Bill Belichick, that's what's happened with this New England dynasty… Brady is going to play until he's 45."@RealSkipBayless on Tom Brady saying he will "absolutely" play in 2019 and beyond pic.twitter.com/PoD08Dylb4 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 27, 2018

Brady reiterated this week he “absolutely” believes he’ll play in 2019 and beyond despite an up-and-down 2018 season. Bayless clearly has no problem taking the 41-year-old at his word, for he believes Brady is the most mentally tough player in NFL history.

There has never been a more mentally tough player in NFL history than Tom Brady. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/cYNcpRhVZ3 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 27, 2018

In other words, don’t bother asking Bayless the age-old question about Brady and Belichick, because it’s hard to imagine his answer changing anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images