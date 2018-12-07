This Graphic Highlights Nathan Eovalidi’s Long Journey To New Red Sox Contract

If you’re searching for an example of hard work paying off, look no further than Nathan Eovaldi.

While Eovaldi features undeniable talent, his Major League Baseball career has been filled with quite a bit of frustration, including two Tommy John surgeries.

The right-hander’s perseverance paid dividends in the 2018 season, which turned into a life-changing campaign for Eovaldi and his family. After being acquired by the Red Sox in a mid-season trade, the 28-year-old dazzled throughout the postseason en route to Boston’s fourth World Series title in the past 15 years.

Eovaldi was rewarded for his efforts Thursday when the Red Sox re-signed the flamethrower to a lucrative four-year contract. It certainly was well-deserved for Eovaldi, who’s encountered some bumps in the road since his arrival to the big leagues in 2011.

Nasty Nate has found a home in Boston. It was quite a journey to get there. pic.twitter.com/iA28pbrhmk — MLB (@MLB) December 6, 2018

A lot will be expected in the 2019 season from Eovaldi, who very well could be used as a starting pitcher and reliever at various points throughout the campaign. There’s reason to believe he’ll produce too, as it’s tough to imagine Eovaldi will rest on his laurels given his MLB journey.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports