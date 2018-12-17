Video Shows Rams’ Marcus Peters Going Into Stands To Confront Heckler

Marcus Peters lost his cool Sunday night.
The Los Angeles Rams cornerback went into the stands at Lincoln Financial Field to confront a heckler during his team’s 30-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. And, unsurprisingly, a portion the scene was captured on video.
(You can click here to watch video of the NSFW encounter.)
One fan, claiming to be a witness, offered some context:
Listen, we weren’t there, and we’re not going to pick sides. All we know is a player going into the stands never is a good look.
As for the Rams, they’ve suddenly lost two straight to drop to 10-3 on the season. The New Orleans Saints (11-2) now look like virtual locks to claim the NFC’s top seed.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP