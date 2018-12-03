Watch Bill Belichick Freak Out On Adam Thielen In Patriots-Vikings Game

FOXBORO, MASS. — Adam Thielen officially is on Bill Belichick’s bad side.

During the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings, Thielen go into a heated shouting match with the Patriots head coach. It’s unclear what the Vikings receiver said or was so upset about, but it sure looks like Belichick told him to ‘shut the f–k up’ and to ‘sit the f–k’ down.

And, if you’re good at reading lips, we expect you’ll arrive at the same conclusion.

(You can click here to watch a video of the incident.)

Yeah, you won’t like “The Hoodie” when he’s angry.

Whether it be Thielen barking at Belichick or Minnesota receivers (justifiably) complaining about non-calls, the Vikings were a mouthy bunch Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images