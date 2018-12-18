Why Skip Bayless Isn’t Buying Talk About Tom Brady’s Patriots Downfall

Are reports of Tom Brady’s demise greatly exaggerated?

Skip Bayless sure thinks so.

Brady has been an easy target since the New England Patriots’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, with many critics suggesting Father Time finally is catching up to the 41-year-old quarterback. Bayless, a huge Brady supporter, wasn’t having any of that talk Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed, noting this isn’t the first time folks have counted out the five-time Super Bowl champion.

"Since 2013, Brady played the greatest 4th Q we'd ever seen in a SB against the Legion of Boom. Then he played the greatest 4th Q & OT in the comeback against Atlanta. Then he threw for an all-time playoff record 505 yds in a SB game."@RealSkipBayless on Brady not slowing down pic.twitter.com/6WTgIEz81V — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 18, 2018

Brady has had an up-and-down season for the Patriots, who could miss out on a first-round playoff bye for the first time since 2009. As such, two camps are beginning to take shape: Those cautioning against writing off the Patriots and those totally willing to stick a fork in Brady’s bunch.

It’s obvious where Bayless stands.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images