Allen Hurns Injury: Here’s Encouraging Update On Cowboys Wide Receiver

Allen Hurns suffered one of the most gruesome ankle injuries you’ll ever see Saturday night, but the outlook reportedly is good for the Dallas Cowboys wideout.

Hurns went down with a dislocated ankle in the first quarter of his team’s eventual 24-22 Wild Card Round victory over the Seattle Seahawks. The 27-year-old received condolences and well wishes from members of both teams before being carted to the locker room.

(You can click here to watch the injury, but be warned: It’s pretty graphic.)

Hurns underwent surgery Saturday night and is expected to make a full recovery, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Here’s a full update:

Cowboys’ WR Allen Hurns already has undergone surgery on his dislocated ankle injury that ended his season, per source. As difficult as the injury was to see, Hurns is expected to be ready to return to football by August if there no complications or anything out of the ordinary. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2019

While it’s good news that Hurns is expected to be ready by August, Cowboys fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up.

Sure, Hurns could return to the field in time for the 2019 season, but given the recent history of similar injuries (Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward) it’s probably unfair to expect the receiver to look the same.

As for the Cowboys, they still don’t know who they’ll face in the NFC Divisional Round. If the Chicago Bears beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dallas will face the New Orleans saints next week. If the Eagles upset the Bears, however, then the Cowboys will travel to Los Angels to take on the Rams.

