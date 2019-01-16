Antonio Brown To Patriots? Why Cris Carter Believes Trade Is ‘Viable’

Are Antonio Brown and the New England Patriots a match made in heaven?
Cris Carter apparently believes so.
Brown, as you might have heard, is feuding with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a bizarre end to the regular season. The All-Pro wideout reportedly has requested a trade, and the Steelers are considering acquiescing to his demands.
Carter believes New England is a “viable” landing spot for Brown should Pittsburgh elect to move the 30-year-old. The “First Things First” co-host offered his reasoning Wednesday morning.
Brady and the Patriots likely would love to bring Brown into the fold. But considering his contract — three years, over $36 million remaining on the current deal — coupled with the rivalry that exists between the Steelers and Patriots, it’s hard to imagine a deal coming to fruition.
But hey, crazier things have happened, and Brown and Brady seem to have a good relationship.
