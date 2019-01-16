Dick Vermeil Slams ‘Cheating’ Patriots, Picks Chiefs To Win AFC Championship

It looks like Dick Vermeil has been hanging out with Eric Dickerson lately.

Dickerson has been on a New England Patriots bashing run of late, slamming the Patriots as cheaters and shredding quarterback Tom Brady in a recent television appearance.

Vermeil followed suit Wednesday in a radio appearance on KCSP-610 in Kansas City. The former Chiefs head coach was asked for his pick to win the AFC Championship between Kansas City and New England, giving the nod to the top-seeded Chiefs, who will host the Patriots in freezing temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I think they've [the Patriots] met their match this time… it's time for them to win this one & the next one." – Former #Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil on the AFC Championship. pic.twitter.com/c3XKvQExGd — 610 Sports Radio (@610SportsKC) January 16, 2019

Vermeil’s reasoning wasn’t so much based on the performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes or the Chiefs’ clear advantage on the outside, though. The Super Bowl XXXIV champion picked KC because he believes karmic justice is coming for those “cheating” Patriots.

"They've done it the right way. They haven't been accused of cheating!" – Former #Chiefs head coach Dick Vermeil on the team getting the playoff monkey off their back. — 610 Sports Radio (@610SportsKC) January 16, 2019

Of course.

To be fair, New England has had its share of cheating accusations, both proven and unproven, over the course of the Bill Belichick-Brady era. We imagine Vermeil probably is sore from the still-unproven accusation the Patriots videotaped the St. Louis Rams prior to Super Bowl XXXVI. Vermeil coached the Rams from 1997-1999, walking away after beating the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV but he probably still had some love for some of his former players during their run under Mike Martz.

If the Chiefs wants to beat the now-plucky, underdog Patriots on Sunday, though, they’ll need to get some explosive plays out of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce and hope their normally atrocious defense can hold Brady and the Pats at bay.

Karma, if it exists, won’t save Kansas City — no matter how much Vermeil wants it to.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images