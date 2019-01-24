Skip Bayless Predicts How Much Longer Tom Brady’s Career Will Last

Trying to project when Tom Brady might hang up his cleats has become a fool’s errand.

The New England Patriots quarterback has shown no glaring signs of decline in his 19th NFL season, which will conclude with the 41-year-old’s ninth Super Bowl appearance.

Brady has expressed desire to play into his mid-40s, but that hasn’t stopped some from predicting he might call it a career following the Patriots’ tilt with the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3. But if you ask Skip Bayless, we all probably should just take Brady for his word.

"I do not bet against Thomas Edward Patrick Brady. He says again and again I'm playing until I'm 45. I believe he'll do 4 more years, and I believe he'll play at least 2 more years than Drew Brees. … I don't see Father Time tapping Tom Brady on the shoulder." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/GZYo7Af6OV — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 24, 2019

Brady appears to be too prideful and has too much respect for the game to play in the NFL if he’s unable to perform at a consistently high level. As such, there’s a good chance his football livelihood is tied to how long his skills remain well above par.

How long will that last? Quite frankly, it’s impossible to guess.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports