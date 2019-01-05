Brad Marchand, Torey Krug Trade Roasts In Hilarious Twitter Exchange

Brad Marchand likely is the best trash talker on the Boston Bruins, but it looks like Torey Krug is giving his teammate a run for his money.

Marchand took his chirping from the ice to social media Friday night when he ribbed Krug for his slicked-back hair in a recent photoshoot. But instead of letting the roast go by the wayside, the defenseman decided to clap back.

I’ll lift you up so you can see it on the counter next time 😉 — Torey Krug (@ToreyKrug) January 5, 2019

Marchand and Krug actually are listed as the same height, but hey, don’t let the facts get in the way of a good burn.

The chirp battle didn’t stop there, though, as Krug cleverly reminded Marchand of his most infamous form of opponent agitation.

Yes… there’s not a real zamboni at our arena since we just use your tongue to resurface the ice. — Torey Krug (@ToreyKrug) January 5, 2019

Well done, fellas.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports